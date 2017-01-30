Colors TV is set to launch a new singing reality show, Rising Star, the format of which is different from other singing reality shows. It is India's first live reality show wherein contestants will perform live. Also, there will be live voting from the viewers.

The votes of the public will be displayed on the television screen. Not just that, the number of votes will determine whether the singer will advance to the next level or not, which means that the audience will turn judges in this unique show.

Renowned music composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan, Udta Punjab fame actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is also a Punjabi singer and songwriter, and popular Bollywood playback Singer Monali Thakur are the mentors of the show. Rising Star will be hosted by Meiyang Chang and Raghav Juyal.

Who is eligible?

Anybody who is above the age of six and believes in his or her singing talent is eligible to participate. The contestants have already been selected after rigorous auditions and will perform live once the show goes on air.

How to vote?

Viewers can vote for the favourite contestant through Colors TV App, which is available in Android and iOS. Viewers need to keep their mobile phones handy while watching the show. For details on how to download Colors TV App, check here.

Telecast date and timing of Rising Star

Rising Star is replacing recently concluded Bigg Boss 10 and will kick start from February 4, every Saturday-Sunday at 9pm on Colors TV Channel.