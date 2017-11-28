A fresh news popped up earlier this afternoon that Drishyam and Firangi actress Ishita Dutta is secretly getting married today (November 28) at 6 pm at ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. Her Drishyam co-star Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol and a few other stars from the industry, along with her close friends and a few relatives are expected to attend the quiet wedding. However, there were no details about the groom.

But finally the secret has come out of the closet and the lucky man is none other than her Rishton Ka Saudagar-Baazigar show co-star Vatsal Seth whom she was rumoured to be dating.

Ishita and Vatsal finally tied the knot as per Hindu rituals.

Ishita was looking stunning as a bride in a red saree while Vatsal looked handsome in a white sherwani.

In a video from Spotboye, Ishita and Vatsal were seen taking their seven vows (Saat Pheras) as per Hindu tradition.

It will be quite interesting to know how the 27-year-old actress managed to hide her relationship from prying eyes until she got hitched. Her wedding comes just 3 days before her upcoming release Firangi where she will be seen sharing space with ace comedian Kapil Sharma.

Ishita is the younger sister of Tanushree Dutta who stunned everyone with her bold avatar in Emraan Hashmi starrer Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005.

We wish both Ishita and Vatsal a happy married life!