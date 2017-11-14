The revamped version of controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki - Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya – has managed to impress viewers with its revised concept.

The show has taken a 12-year leap and the makers have tweaked the storyline where Diya (Tejasswi Prakash) isn't married to Ratan Singh (Rohit Suchanti) but is dedicated towards safeguarding Ratan's life.

However, viewers must still be wondering why a grown-up Ratan needs a pehredaar (guard) to protect him.

In Pehredaar Piya Ki, Ratan was a kid and hence the need of a pehredaar to save him from his family's evil plans. But why now?

Shedding some light on this, Rohit told India Forums that he too had the same thought when he first signed the show. But later understood that the entire family is planning to get Ratan killed and hence him being protected by Diya is justified.

"Coming from London, Ratan needs his freedom and is sort of surprised that everywhere he goes, Diya follows him and is surrounded by four bodyguards. However, when he understands that his whole house is planning to get him killed, that is when he realises that whatever she is doing is for a reason and she makes perfect sense," Rohit said.

Elaborating on the same matter, Tejasswi said that Diya is not just safeguarding him physically but also mentally as he is unaware of the risks surrounding him.

She said, "I would like to add that if you see the larger picture, it doesn't really matter if he is fit enough to protect himself. Because, in the plot-line, protecting is not only about safeguarding his life physically, but also giving him the mental protection. As he has just come from London, Ratan is not mentally aware and prepared about the kind of risks that he will have to come to terms with and which have to be taken care of. So, it's important for Diya to be around him till he is completely prepared to take over all the responsibilities."