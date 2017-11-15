Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, which is the revamped version of Pehredaar Piya Ki, has been making news, all thanks to the controversy surrounding Pehredaar Piya Ki.

Recently, the cast and crew returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan after shooting an elaborate sequence across the state.

Upon landing in Mumbai, Tejasswi Prakash, who plays the lead role of Diya, has made a shocking revelation about her experience shooting for the show in Rajasthan.

Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya: Why grown-up Ratan Singh needs a pehredaar? Here's what Tejasswi says

The actress experienced paranormal activities in Bikaner and other places. "I really felt that some invisible energy was trying to approach me and talk to me. I felt little stones kept falling in my way, like someone was trying to seek my attention," Tejasswi told SpotboyE.com

While readers must be terrified with her experience, it seems Tejasswi is quite a brave lady as she admitted to having visited the Bhangarh Fort, which is known to be one of the most haunted places in Asia.

Meanwhile, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya has managed to impress viewers with its revised concept. The show has taken a 12-year leap and the makers have tweaked the storyline where Diya isn't married to Ratan Singh (Rohit Suchanti) but is dedicated to safeguarding Ratan's life.

Ratan was seen in the first few episodes enjoying his carefree college life in London. But on paying a surprise visit to Rajasthan, he landed in trouble when he found himself surrounded by armed goons ready to kill him.

This time the makers have carefully scripted the storyline, and fortunately for them, the show seems to be working. Tejasswi too has impressed viewers with her performance as Diya.