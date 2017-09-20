When it comes to ranting anyone, you can think of no other person in Bollywood than veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has once again spewed venom on director Anurag Basu and Anurag Kashyap for their big failures Jagga Jasoos and Bombay Velvet.

It so happened that, Rishi Kapoor appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha where he was asked to speak on a topic for almost one minute on whatever word he would be given. And no surprises, the name given was Anurag. Neha, however, mentioned that it could be any Anurag from his life. But the veteran chose to rant about his not-so-favourite targets -- Basu and Kashyap who gave his son Ranbir Kapoor his biggest flops in life in the form of big budget films Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos.

"Anurag? There is Anurag Kashyap, who made Bombay Velvet, but he made a better film in Gangs Of Wasseypur, I couldn't understand head or tale of Bombay Velvet," Rishi Kapoor started his dig at the Anurags.

Kapoor continues: "And then there was Basu who made Barfi, an outstanding film. I am so happy he took my son for it. My son got great recognition for the film and then he made this Gajja Jasoos..what Jagga Jasoos whatever.. which he made a total mess of. It was as messy as my pronunciation was. He probably got indulged too much. I guess both the Anurags got indulged in their films."

The veteran actor, known for his no-holds-barred interventions on social media said that the Anurags cannot just handle big budget movies. "You know when they are good enough to work on certain budget and suddenly they are given huge budgets in hand... so bandar ke haath mein khilona nahin aa jaata hai, (It's like giving the toy in the hands of a monkey) he goes absolutely berserk. So I think, that's what actually happened with both these guys.

"They were given budgets they could not handle and I guess it happens. It happens with every director, every actor you can't have a hundred percent record anyway...So it happens," Kapoor said during the podcast.

In the same episode, Rishi Kapoor also expressed his anger over the new generation actors who are always photo-ready even while attending somebody's funeral. The actor was apparently referring to his dear friend and veteran actor Vinod Khanna's funeral earlier this year. He also blamed the PR machinery that inform photographers about the actors' itinerary and their presence at Chauthas (prayer meetings ). The actors are never spotted, they always come dressed up for the occasion, he jibed.

We wonder how Anurag Basu and Anurag Kashyap would react to his statements.