There were plenty of reasons for youngster Rishabh Pant to smile when the India squad for the tour of West Indies was announced last month. The left-hander was picked in the 15-member squad to the Caribbean, and there were talks about Pant getting his first taste of ODI cricket as well.

However, things did not go according to plan for Pant. The 19-year-old had to warm the bench during the ODI series, which India won 3-1. He was a mere passenger, and his chance of making an ODI debut went in vain.

Did India captain Virat Kohli miss the trick?

This series against the West Indies could have been a brilliant chance to allow Pant some game time, considering the Caribbean team are not one of the giants in world cricket.

Kohli could have given Pant a chance to play as he is expected to replace MS Dhoni as the future wicket-keeper batsmen in the Indian team. Kohli, instead of playing Pant and giving him the much-needed experience, decided to start with Dinesh Karthik in the fourth and fifth ODI.

Now, there is no point of losing sleep over spilled milk, but with the one-off T20 set to take place on Sunday, Kohli has to field Pant by any means.

Pant deserves a game at least, especially coming off an impressive IPL 2017. It is the cash-rich event, which has helped him earn a good name in India cricket. International cricket is definitely an upgrade, but the way he handled international bowlers in the IPL, he is ready for the big stage.

Pant made his T20 debut for India against England in February but did not get much overs to show his talent. Against West Indies, he should be tried at the top of the order in Rohit Sharma's absence. With West Indies not possessing a great attack as well, it will give Pant some good chance to score runs, gain confidence for future matches when he comes against tougher opposition.

Agreed, there are some wonderful players in the Indian team and it would be difficult for Pant to get a starting place, but Kohli and co also need to think about the future. Players like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are at the fag end of their career, and one needs a solid bench strength, which can only be created if young guns are allowed to play international cricket.

Just imagine a situation of Dhoni getting injured before some important match, and Pant has to play the game without much prior experience. To avoid such kind of circumstances, Pant needs to be groomed now, and with players like Kohli, Dhoni and others, youngsters in the Indian team are in safe hands, learning wise.

It would be a cardinal sin if Pant comes back to India without playing a single match. It could dent Pant's confidence as well.

You do not want to demoralise such a talented and special player like Pant. The future is bright for Pant, but he needs a chance to prove his skills at the world stage.