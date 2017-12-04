Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on Monday evening. His demise saddened the entire Bollywood industry, who expressed grief at the loss.

Kapoor passed away owing to prolonged illness. He was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night due to chest infection. However, he breathed his last on Monday evening at the age of 79.

Shashi Kapoor's Rare and Unseen pics

Shashi Kapoor was diagnosed with a chest infection in 2014 and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he complained of acute cough and breathlessness. He had undergone a bypass surgery earlier.

"Shashi Kapoor passed away at 5:15 pm. We all very sad about it. He had kidney problems," his nephew and actor Randhir Kapoor told Indian Express.

As soon as the news of his death broke, several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to express their condolence. Stars like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pulkit Samrat, Shabana Azmi, Sushmita Sen, Boman Irani, Arbaaz Khan and many others remembered the contribution of Shashi Kapoor on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and many other politicians also expressed grief at his death on the micro-blogging site. Many of the celebrities also visited the Kapoor household on Monday night.

Check out some of the tweets made by popular figures on Shashi Kapoor's demise:

Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories.

RIP #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/wXM0YSoQ45 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 4, 2017

Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2017

One of the most iconic dialogues ever, #ShashiKapoor . You will continue to inspire future generation of actors. Condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QBoLf7IlPb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2017

Rest in Peace Mr. Shashi Kapoor? A celebrated Actor who always exuded kindness & love with great generosity!!! My respect & condolences to the family!!! Godspeed? pic.twitter.com/ZWuP27DOdX — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 4, 2017

His contribution to this industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Shashi Kapoor ji you will be missed always. ?? — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 4, 2017

A legend has passed away. Shashi Kapoor will remain in our hearts forever. My condolences to his loved ones and all his fans. pic.twitter.com/OmLvtvYZtb — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 4, 2017

Innumerable Bollywood dreams came to life watching your iconic dialogue, "Mere paas maa hai." Your tremendous contribution to cinema will always be remembered. RIP #ShashiKapoor ji — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 4, 2017

You won't be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 4, 2017

Extremely saddened by the demise of the iconic actor #ShashiKapoor. He will always stay in our hearts for his immense contribution to the Indian cinema. His dialogue 'mere paas maa hai' will remain as one of the most popular lines in Bollywood history. pic.twitter.com/2eFDpSYu8T — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2017

RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all? #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bkr48vvtKp — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 4, 2017

So many generations have watched him as an icon of great style and charisma. #ShashiKapoor, you'll always be remembered with a smile. RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/gai1JaO8LY — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 4, 2017

RIP Shashi saab ? the most charming and handsome man bollywood has ever seen. Loved so many of… https://t.co/5bTV5mtfhV — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) December 4, 2017

Sad and heartbreaking to hear about our most handsome and charismatic actor! The legacy he leaves behind will make him live forever amongst us! #RIPShashiKapoor Sir! ? — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 4, 2017

#RIPShashiKapoor ...the most charming and enigmatic actor ever...a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional...thoughts and prayers with the family....his work will always live on... pic.twitter.com/U9jsAGxGET — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 4, 2017