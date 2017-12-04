Shashi Kapoor died at 79
Shashi Kapoor

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on Monday evening. His demise saddened the entire Bollywood industry, who expressed grief at the loss.

Kapoor passed away owing to prolonged illness. He was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night due to chest infection. However, he breathed his last on Monday evening at the age of 79.

Shashi Kapoor's Rare and Unseen pics

Shashi Kapoor was diagnosed with a chest infection in 2014 and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he complained of acute cough and breathlessness. He had undergone a bypass surgery earlier.

"Shashi Kapoor passed away at 5:15 pm. We all very sad about it. He had kidney problems," his nephew and actor Randhir Kapoor told Indian Express.

As soon as the news of his death broke, several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to express their condolence. Stars like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pulkit Samrat, Shabana Azmi, Sushmita Sen, Boman Irani, Arbaaz Khan and many others remembered the contribution of Shashi Kapoor on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and many other politicians also expressed grief at his death on the micro-blogging site. Many of the celebrities also visited the Kapoor household on Monday night.

Check out some of the tweets made by popular figures on Shashi Kapoor's demise: