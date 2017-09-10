Rihanna has been the talk of the town of late. The 29-year-old singer has been stealing the limelight at the New York Fashion Week, courtesy Fenty Beauty.

However, it is her gorgeous looks that one cannot stop raving about. The songster has been choosing the best of the trends to don this fashion week, setting new fashion goals. Of the many looks, there were two looks which Rihanna pulled off like a rockstar.

First up, her recent outing saw Rihanna turn toward the ongoing denim trend. Pulling out the best (and her favourite) denim outfit from her closet, Rihanna stepped out on Friday night to add finishing touches to her Sunday's Fenty x Puma show that is taking place at New York Fashion Week, Daily Mail reports.

Despite her busy schedule, Rihanna kept her office wear extra chic. She chose to don Matthew Adams Dolan's denim jacket paired with thigh-skimming denim boots. The boots sported denim flowers around the leg.

The diva showed off ample skin along the shoulder. Dropping one shoulder off, Rihanna flashed her glowing body, giving an eyeful to the cameras. She stuck to simple accessories – big looped earrings, chunky rings and natural make up. She pulled back hair, hinting she meant business.

But before hours she headed to a casual Friday evening at work, the Wild Thoughts singer was spotted on the streets of New York wearing one of her statement revealing outfits. Taking New York by storm, Rihanna chose to don an oversized blazer and ripped jeans to show off her assets.

Unlike her evening appearance, the singer chose to accessorise her outfit with help of a box-like Louis Vuitton purse, sported a trendy pair of shade and hooped earrings. She walked around on a pair of fuzzy open-toed stilettos.

#rihanna بجاكيت عمي????!! #fashion #nadafashionpolice A post shared by Fashion_police (@nadafashionpolice) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

While we dig both the looks, which one did you like better? Let us know in the comments below!