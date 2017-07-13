Rihanna is known for her one-of-a-kind style and she proudly showed off her dripping style again in a plunging sheer outfit that left little to the imagination.

RiRi wore a revealing rain slicker for one of her outing in Los Angeles. The see-through dress is from her own Fenty X Puma fashion line. The suit-inspired frock displayed plenty of skin in its thigh-skimming hem and deep neckline.

The sheer outfit flaunted her toned legs and incredible curves. The songstress accompanied the pink frock with a maroon clutch and matching heels with crisscrossing laces. She accessorised the dress with simple chains and a pair of diamong-studded earrings.

The Barbadian singer was reportedly alone in her outing though several rumours are doing the rounds that she is currently dating Saudi Toyota heir Hassan Jameel, reported Mail Online.

The Love On The Brain singer recently revealed that she wants to focus more on her acting career. "If you look at the well-known method actors of the generation, they put in incredible performance after incredible performance. It's no coincidence. I just do what's best for the role, what's best for me, I'd love to do something dark and different and challenge myself," she said in an interview with The Sun.