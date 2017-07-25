Rihanna is born to be a showstopper. With her sultry looks and revealing outfits, the Barbadian singer makes sure all eyes are on her at every event she graces.

The songstress pulls off floor-length gowns at red carpet arrivals in style. The narrative didn't change at the European premiere of science fiction action adventure film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. Chris Brown's former girlfriend opted a scarlet red gown with plunging neckline and turned heads.

The Diamond hit maker flaunted plenty of skin in the floor-length gown that exhibited her incredible curves and flashed her assets. She accompanied the dress with a pair of matching heels and accessorised it with earrings, bracelets, rings and a watch.

RiRI also sparked pregnancy rumours with her new look.

"Wait......Rihanna's been looking thick lately and very lowkey. Is the queen Pregnant?" wrote an admirer of the 29-year-old singer on Twitter.

#VALERIAN premiere in London Town!!!! In theaters right now!!!! @lucbesson A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

"Are these poofy dresses Rihanna's way of telling us she's pregnant?" tweeted another admirer of the Work singer. Shortly, a social media user commented, "What if Rihanna is really pregnant and she wore that dress to hide her body?"

me trying to figure out if rihanna is pregnant or she is just eating good pic.twitter.com/eR8n4VRgMv — ? (@zatqnna) July 24, 2017

Shutting down all the rumours, the Barbadian singer donned a slinky satin dress for the after party. The figure-hugging gown featured her incredible curves and her toned skin. She accessorised the outfit with a bracelet and matching rings.

@fentybeauty #NewGenerationOfBeauty Coming...this Fall!!!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

"I think of myself as a shape-shifter in terms of my music and my fashion, so I fell in love with her," she said about her character in the science fiction flick during an interview with BBC.