Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are known to be two of the best buddies in B-Town, but latest buzz suggests that the two young actors are not on good terms anymore.

Things are reportedly not fine between Sidharth and Varun, and looks like it all happened after the release of Varun and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Apparently, of late, Varun and Alia's rumoured boyfriend Sidharth have been avoiding each other.

The makers of Badrinath Ki Dulhania recently threw a success party, which was obviously attended by Varun and Alia. While many other big stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar and John Abraham, among others were present at the event, 'good friend' Sidharth gave it a miss.

Rumours of rift between Varun and the Brothers actor further ignited on a Holi party, where the two were invited along with Alia. Sidharth arrived at the venue first and after sometime, Varun and Alia had made an entry together.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania stars performed at the event, following which Alia went to greet Sidharth. However, Varun did not meet him, and instead made a quick exit from the venue, according to SpotboyE.

If these two instances are not enough to make the rift apparent, the report also said that Varun did not turn up for Alia's recently held birthday party that was attended by many other stars including Sidharth.

With so many incidents of Varun and Sidharth avoiding each other, looks like something definitely went wrong between the two. Does the difference between them has something to do with Alia? Well, the exact reason is still unclear.