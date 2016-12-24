Rick Parfitt, the guitarist of Status Quo, has died aged 68.

The musician was admitted into hospital in Marbella, Spain, on Thursday evening due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury. He died there at lunchtime on Saturday, his manager and family said in a statement.

"We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today," the statement said. "He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain, as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall."

