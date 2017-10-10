In April, Adult Swim's hit anime series Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland has expressed his love for McDonald's 'the year's most talked-about dipping sauce' — Szechuan sauce — by incorporating it into a Rick and Morty's plotline.

The Szechuan sauce was introduced in the market as a promotional tie-in during the 1998 release of Disney's Mulan.

Also read: Dear Rick and Morty fans, McDonald's has kept your request finally

Following Roiland's tweet, Rick and Morty fans also urged the international fast food joint to bring back the sauce. Not only that, a Change.org petition was started online, which had been signed by nearly 45,000 supporters.

Facebook/ Rick and Morty

Following all these hubbub, the fast-food chain announced that they were planning to bring back the super limited stock only on Saturday and that too at selected locations.

As claimed by several reports, the quantity of the sauce was insanely limited which resulted in stores running out of stock in a minute. Some McDonald's outlets had to call the police to handle the situation as angry fans began protesting over the matter.

Cops are at Wellington McDonalds where tons of angry people lined up for hrs for Rick and Morty Szechuan sauce only to learn they had none pic.twitter.com/3T272osid4 — Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) October 7, 2017

Angry crowd chants "We want sauce" as police force them back. 1000+ people camped out to get #szechuansauce but McDonalds had 70 sauces... pic.twitter.com/wEaqC64Hln — Ian ??? Sikes (@ianjsikes) October 7, 2017

@McDonalds did you really get 17 packets a store or did your managers just make buku side cash #pissed #szechuansauce #ebay pic.twitter.com/pht1Ded46D — Alice Specht (@AliceSpecht) October 7, 2017

Here at the San Jose Mcdonalds. This is our reaction to the shortage of #szechuansauce #giveusthesauce #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/sIGaUZKDKj — Kevin Alberi (@Chauncey_Boy) October 7, 2017

Rick and Morty co-creator Roiland took to Twitter to share his concern over the issue and urge the fan base not to create any kind of rampage at McDonald's stores.

FYI: We had nothing to do with this McDonald's stuff. Not happy w/how this was handled. Please be cool to the employees it's not their fault — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) October 8, 2017

While fans across the world calling for a boycott, McDonald's also issued an apology to its fans. And, this time they have promised to bring it back in more locations and with lot more of stock.