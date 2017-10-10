Szechuan sauce: Rick and amp; Morty fans outraged after McDonalds PR stunt backfires Close
Szechuan sauce: Rick and amp; Morty fans outraged after McDonalds PR stunt backfires

In April, Adult Swim's hit anime series Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland has expressed his love for McDonald's 'the year's most talked-about dipping sauce' — Szechuan sauce — by incorporating it into a Rick and Morty's plotline.

The Szechuan sauce was introduced in the market as a  promotional tie-in during the 1998 release of Disney's Mulan.

McDonald's Szechuan sauce is back!
McDonald's Szechuan sauce is back!Twitter/ Chef Mike Haracz

Also read: Dear Rick and Morty fans, McDonald's has kept your request finally 

Following Roiland's tweet, Rick and Morty fans also urged the international fast food joint to bring back the sauce. Not only that, a Change.org petition was started online, which had been signed by nearly 45,000 supporters.

Rick and Morty
Rick and MortyFacebook/ Rick and Morty

Following all these hubbub, the fast-food chain announced that they were planning to bring back the super limited stock only on Saturday and that too at selected locations.

As claimed by several reports, the quantity of the sauce was insanely limited which resulted in stores running out of stock in a minute. Some McDonald's outlets had to call the police to handle the situation as angry fans began protesting over the matter.

Rick and Morty co-creator Roiland took to Twitter to share his concern over the issue and urge the fan base not to create any kind of rampage at McDonald's stores.

While fans across the world calling for a boycott, McDonald's also issued an apology to its fans. And, this time they have promised to bring it back in more locations and with lot more of stock. 

Related