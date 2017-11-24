The audio songs of Nivin Pauly's much-awaited Tamil movie Richie have been launched on Thursday, November 23, at an upscale hotel in Chennai. Debutant Gautham Ramachandran has directed the movie while Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music.

Along with the audio, the movie's trailer was screened for the guests at the event, which was graced by the cast and crew of Richie. The makers have released two songs online.

The first song is titled Sollathan Nenaikirane which is sung by music director Ajaneesh Loknath himself, while Velumurgan has penned the lyrics. It is a romantic song that viewers will fall in love at their first hearing.

It has already garnered over 85,000 hits on YouTube which clearly indicates that it has become an instant hit.

Thaayai Thedi is the second song in the album and it is about mother-son sentiment. Vijay Yesudas, CR Bobby, Shankar Mahadevan and Vani Harikrishna have lent their voices to the song.

This song has got close to 50,000 hits on YouTube.

Richie is the Tamil remake of Kannada movie Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Rakshit Shetty and Kishore-starrer had won critical appreciation although the movie had failed to perform at the box office.

Ajaneesh Loknath, who had composed music for the Kannada version, is scoring music for Richie as well.

The upcoming movie will be Nivin Pauly's first straight Tamil film. Shraddha Srinath has been paired with him, while Natarajan Subramaniam, Lakshmi Priyaa and Prakash Raj will be seen in important roles.

The movie will hit the screens on December 8.