Rhea Chakraborty has turned her cute image into a sexy diva with her latest photoshoot. The actress shared some pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram that will make her fans' jaw drop.

Watch: Nia Sharma shows her oomph factor with hot dance moves on Instagram video

Rhea, who will next be seen in the movie Half Girlfriend, looks sizzling in the photos. It seems that Rhea is all geared up to shed her cute persona and join the club of Bollywood's hottest divas as she captioned the picture with hashtags saying, "cute no more, everyday sexy".

Rhea was earlier in seen in films like Sonali Cable and Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Now, after a much gap she will feature in Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend. It is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's bestseller by the same name.

Although Rhea could not make a big name in Bollywood as of now, her latest makeover suggests that the actress is set to make a strong comeback. Check Rhea's sexy avatar in the latest photoshoot and some other sizzling pictures on Instagram:

#cutenomore #nuffsaid #rheality @gauravsawn @theanisha @amitthakur26 @shaanmu ? A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:53am PST

Beach selfies need no filter ! #goa #rheality #last day A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:25pm PST