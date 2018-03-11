The makers of Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Officer have refuted the rumors about the sale of its theatrical and digital rights. They say that the film is in its last leg of shooting.

Officer is touted to be action thriller movie and Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma, who have teamed up for the fourth time, are currently shooting its climax in Mumbai. The makers have planned to wrap up its entire production activities by the end of March and release the movie in theatres on May 25.

But of late, it was rumoured that the makers of Officer have already started its pre-release business process and sold out its theatrical and digital rights to a distributor and Amazon Prime Video respectively. Raghu Reddy‏ tweeted, "#Officer Worldwide Theatrical rights acquired by Subramanyeswara Cine Creations Subba Reddy garu for 15.50 CR. Worldwide Release this May 25th".

#Officer Worldwide Theatrical rights acquired by Subramanyeswara Cine Creations Subba Reddy garu for 15.50 CR. Worldwide Release this May 25th? — Raghu Reddy (@Ragsblr) March 8, 2018

Ram Gopal Varma is jointly producing Officer with Sudheer Chandra under his banner RGV Company. Sudheer Chandra, who is the CEO of this production company, has slammed the reports about its pre-release business. In a statement released to the media, he said that his team is yet to complete its shooting.

"All Speculations in regards to both Theatrical and Non Theatrical Business of #NAGRGV4 "Officer" are all false. We kindly request Media and few Tollywood Trade Twitter handles not to report these false reports without confirming with us. We are yet to complete our principal photography. Film will be releasing on 25th of May," reads the statement released by Sudheer Chandra.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is playing a police offer in the movie Officer. Myra Sareen, who is making her acting debut, is seen as a cop alongside the hero in the film. Since it is the fourth combo flick of RGV and Nag, there is huge amount of hype and expectations from it. It should be seen whether it will be able to meet them.