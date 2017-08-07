Ranbir Kapoor had stunned everyone with his recent photo that shows his huge biceps. It was reported that the actor had bulked up for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, but the truth is something else. Ranbir's new viral look is for Ayan Mukerji's Dragon.

The revelation was made by Ranbir's trainer Kunal Gir, who posted the picture on his Instagram account. He told Scoopwhoop: "I never mentioned in the caption of the picture that it one of Ranbir Kapoor's transformation for Sanjay Dutt biopic. People made that assumption."

"See, Raj Kumar Hirani's film had body building shots and so we had to recreate gym sequences. During the shoot, Ranbir had gained 14 kilos. It was all done to make him look age appropriate."

He added: "Whereas if I talk about the latest picture of Ranbir Kapoor that I had uploaded recently, the transformation has been done for a look test for Ayan Mukherji's film Dragon. He had to shed 8 kilos to look leaner and harder for the same."

Kunal met Ranbir through Rana Daggubati, who was trained by him for his Baahubali look. Kunal has not only transformed Ranbir for Dragon, but also for his Sanjay Dutt biopic physique.

"He (Rajkumar Hirani) wanted to find out if it was possible for me to make Ranbir gain around 8-10 kilos weight for the role. So I said yes and then we had managed to make him put on 14 kilos. So basically, I had been called in for Ranbir's transformation in Dragon but it just happened so that I had eventually started working on another project which was Sanjay Dutt's biopic," Kunal said.

Another day, another workout closer to the dream physique. RK is shaping really well. Can't wait to unveil the masterpiece. #ranbirkapoor A post shared by Kunal Gir (@kunalgir) on May 30, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Ayan's Dragon. It is a sci-fi, supernatural movie, which is set to go on the floors once Ranbir wraps up the shooting of Sanjay Dutt biopic.