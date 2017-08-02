After a long hullabaloo over the next James Bond movie release dates, they are finally out. And, now according to a report by Daily Mirror, the next James Bond movie has got a working title too. Not only that, the location of the shooting, villain of the film has also been revealed in the report.

Many reports claimed that actor Daniel Craig was on board to reprise the role of 007 for the fifth time in the 25th instalment of the James Bond series. The film has got a working title — Shatterhand and it will see Craig's Bond fighting with a blind super villain.

The script-writer duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade is reportedly working on the upcoming film's script which will be loosely based on 1999 thriller Never Dream Of Dying written by US author Raymond Benson. He also penned down other Bond novels such as Tomorrow Never Dies, Die Another Day and The World is Not Enough.

Purvis and Wade are responsible for the script of the last six Bond movies including The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Skyfall and Spectre. So, undoubtedly they are the best people to write down the script for Bond 25 as well.

An insider told an English daily, "Bond scriptwriters feel it could be the perfect follow-up to Spectre. They are hoping to film in Croatia next year."

The insider further said that a local mayor revealed the locations as the Bond producers had been looking for the ideal filming location in the coastal tourist hotspot of Dubrovnik. Upon such revelation about the location, the producers have reportedly been furious. Apart from Croatia, the filming might take place in the south of France and Japan as well.

According to the novel, the 49-year-old English actor, who is set to play the role of an iconic spy again, will battle against a blind criminal. Meanwhile, the action begins with a police raid in a French movie studio which goes terribly wrong and ends up killing many innocent people.

James Bond 25, which hits the theatres on November 8, 2019, in North America, will be produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.