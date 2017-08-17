The Indian Super League team which manages to snap up goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will get a massive boost even against the best of attacks -- something which Kerala Blasters is looking forward to having this ISL 2017.

It is for certain that the lanky custodian, who left Norwegian football side Stabaek FC this week, is not joining Kerala Blasters, according to reports this Thursday August 17.

The Indian Express has reported that Gurpreet, a former goalkeeper of East Bengal, will make his ISL debut this year with Bengaluru FC -- two-time I-League winners. The JSW Group-owned club from Bangalore is set to pay a salary of over Rs 1 crore to acquire Gurpreet's services.

Gurpreet set to bring oodles of experience

Gurpreet, 25, received a lot of cheers back home when he became the first footballer from India to feature in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers last year. He started the game for Stabaek FC against Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads FC and participated for 30 minutes in the game.

There was a big blow, however, as the Indian goalkeeper had to be substituted following a wrist injury.

Prior to that, he also became the first Indian footballer to appear in a Norwegian top division game last year. He had kept a clean sheet in that match as well.

As time passed however, he became sad over the lack of playing time. Gurpreet was relegated to the bench, with Sayouba Mande continuing to getting chosen as the No 1 goalkeeper for Stabaek FC.

Gurpreet to play in AFC Cup 2017 next week?

Not for the Indian national football team at the moment under Stephen Constantine, though, as Gurpreet has made Subrata Paul stay at the bench.

The footballer, born in Mohali, Punjab, will now join his national teammates for the upcoming tri-nation football series featuring India, Mauritius and St. Kitts & Nevis. The tournament starts in Mumbai this Saturday, with India taking on Mauritius.

It is expected that after the end of the three-match tournament on August 24, Gurpreet will be completing his transfer to Bengaluru FC.

Although neither him nor the club has confirmed anything yet, the Punjab lad has hinted that Bangalore is his next destination for ISL 2017. "I'll catch a flight tomorrow and head back," Gurpreet told Stabaek's website earlier this week. "The team is supposed to play in a competition next week so I am looking forward to prepare for that and do well over there."

It remains to be seen if Gurpreet is playing any part in Bengaluru FC's upcoming crunch AFC Cup 2017 inter-zonal semifinal match against April 25 of North Korea on Wednesday. For that to happen, Bengaluru needs to complete the signing by this week itself and Constantine needs to release Gurpreet from the tri-nations competition.