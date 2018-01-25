India is set to celebrate its 69th Republic Day on Friday, January 26, 2018, with pride and honour. Republic Day plays a significant role in the lives of Indians as it commemorates the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, making the country a sovereign, democratic republic. The words "socialist" and "secular" were added to the mix later.

Republic Day 2018: Best Hindi patriotic songs to celebrate the occasion [Videos]

Apart from enjoying the celebrations, television celebrities have wished peace and joy to citizens and urged people to be more responsible towards their national duties.

Gaurav Chopra says Republic Day is the time to realise our patriotism towards our country and national duties. The actor feels that citizens need to aim at making India the most amazing and beautiful nation.

Arshi Khan:

Democracy is a very important part of the Constitution of India. Today we have a strong democracy. India has a fair and independent judicial system. Republic Day celebrations are important to bring out the patriotic emotions and remember our duties towards the nation.

Avika Gor: We must feel the dedication of ourselves for the nation and make efforts to make it truly republic. We should think and relate to the freedom struggle and dream to establish a classless, co-operative, free and happy society. We must aim for a fully free, happy, peaceful and cultured nation while celebrating Republic day.

Kamya Punjabi:

It is difficult to conclude whether India has really achieved anything substantial since the first Republic Day. While there has been progress and development and people have more money to spend, there has also been an increase in genuine problems we face, be it corruption, discrimination or security for females. We need to be more responsible towards our nation. That's how the best Republic Day can be celebrated.

Mahika Sharma: Delhi, where Republic Day is celebrated with a grand parade, has achieved the distinction of being the crime capital of India. There is more hi-fi corruption and rapes in the corridors of power here than anywhere else. I wish this Republic Day we make the country the most amazing and beautiful place in the world. No violence, no corruption, no rape. Let's understand and value the struggle our leaders did for us and make the nation better for tomorrow.

Kunal Jaisingh says people celebrate Republic Day with great pomp and enthusiasm. It is the day important laws and acts were laid down and hence it also marks as a day of pride for every Indian. But Kunal feels today people including him miss stand up for the responsibilities towards the nation. People need to think of making the nation peaceful and corruption free.

Suyyash Rai: Understanding the importance of our responsibilities towards the nation is a big deal today. We talk, protest and fight for the worthless topics. I wish this Republic Day we should help ourselves by realising our duties and truly honouring the people who made an independent India possible. It's a day to be made sure that the sacrificed lives were not spent in vain. Hence, this day should be celebrated by every Indian citizen as a sign of respect to the historic freedom fighters.