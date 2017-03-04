In what is believed to be yet another example of Renault's aggressive product strategy for the Indian market, the French car-maker is reportedly set to begin dealers-level training of its upcoming model Kwid Climber.

Also Read: Has Honda Mobilio come to a final stop in India?

For the Indian motor enthusiasts, Kwid Climber is not an unknown name as the model had made a technical appearance as concept along with its counterpart Kwid Racer at the Auto Expo last year. Now, a report of TeamBHP hints that the car-maker is initiating launch process and could see the arrival of the new variant of Kwid soon.

Renault Kwid, the small car, which turned the table for the French car-maker in India, is over a year-old in the market and continues to draw considerable number of sales. It started the journey in the Indian market with an 800cc engine under the hood and has added two more -- 1.0 litre and Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) variants in its line-up within a year. And it looks like Renault is not just stopping with that. Now, the launch of Climber, which is essentially kitted-up version of Kwid is also likely to be followed by the Racer.

The Climber variant of Kwid is an off-roader and comes with features like short overhangs, high ground clearance, fattened bumpers and side protective mouldings. It also has features like specially-designed pattern tyres and diamond cut wheels with extensions highlighted in electric Blue shade. Inside it gets Nappa leather for the steering wheel and upholstery.

On the other hand, the Kwid racer is focused for track use. It has been showcased with wide air intakes, spoiler, diffuser, 18-inch alloy wheels on low-profile tyres, honed aerodynamics, bucket seats with four-point harness, roll cage and digital rev counter.

Under the hood, the new variants of Kwid are likely to pack the 1.0 litre engine, which is tuned to turn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm.

Source: TeamBHP