French carmaker Renault has expanded the Kwid line-up in India with the new Climber. The new Kwid climber, available in the 1.0 litre engine variant of the hatchback, has been priced starting at Rs 4.30 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). The Climber, which will also be available in the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar, is priced at Rs 4.60 lakh.

The Kwid, the small car with SUV-stance from the French carmaker Renault is already available in 800cc, 1.0 litre and AMT avatar. The new Climber will be offered in the top-end RXT (O) variant with three colour options — Electric Blue, Outback Bronze and Planet Grey.

1 / 2



On the exterior, the new Kwid Climber gets front and rear terrain protection, plastic cladding, Climber badging and new orange ORVM caps. Inside the Climber features a new orange energy upholstery with Climber symbol and new accents on the AC vents.

Powering the Climber is a 1.0 litre engine, which is tuned to turn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm. The new Kwid Climber is open for bookings at the dealerships of the company.