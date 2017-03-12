The Duster SUV line up in India is likely to get bigger. Emerging reports suggest that the French carmaker Renault is on an expansion drive and is set to add a petrol CVT model to its portfolio. It's worth mentioning that Duster has made Renault a brand name to reckon with in rthe competitive Indian market.

A report of CarandBike says that the petrol model of the Duster will soon get CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). Although the exact launch date of the model is not revealed yet, reports imply the launch could happen in May. The CVT is expected to be offered in the 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder unit, which can churn out 103Bhp along with 148Nm of peak torque. The CVT transmission is likely to be offered only on the top end RXL and RXT trims.

The CVT of the Duster petrol is expected to be the same that does duty in the Fluence sedan. For now, no other details are available on the upcoming variant of the Duster. Reports suggest that Renault could also tweak the Duster a bit as it is going to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta.

The Duster was launched in India with five-speed manual and six-speed manual transmissions. In 2016, Renault added the AMT (automated manual transmission) variant to the Duster. Rumour has it that the new petrol CVT variant of the Duster could be priced around Rs 13 lakh.

Meanwhile, Renault launched the new Kwid Climber variant in India for Rs 4 .30 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). The new Climber is offered in the top-end RXT (O) variant and comes with features such as front and rear terrain protection, plastic cladding, Climber badging and new orange ORVM caps.

Source: CarandBike