French carmaker Renault unveiled its new premium SUV the Captur in India.

The Captur, which is getting ready for a launch in India in October 2017 is open for bookings on the Renault Captur App and Renault India website from September 22.

To be pitted against the new Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta primarily, the upcoming Renault Captur will be based on the same platform as the Duster.

In terms of dimension, Renault Captur measures 4,329 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width and 1,619 mm in height. It offers a ground clearance of 210mm.

The Captur is a premium SUV of Renault designed as a crossover, and will be placed above the Duster in India.

At the heart of the Captur will be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines of the Duster.

While the petrol mill can generate 104bhp at 5600rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm, the diesel engine churns out 108bhp at 4000rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1750rpm.

Both engines of the Captur are likely to get a six-speed manual gearbox while automatic options are also likely to be included in the line-up later.

Renault, which is looking to strengthen its position in the fast-growing SUV segment with the Captur, will offer features such as full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, contrast roof, 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone interiors and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

On the safety front, expect the Captur to feature dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist.

The Captur that will drive into the country is the same as the Kaptur in Russia and is expected to be priced at around Rs 12 lakh.