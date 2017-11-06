And the day is here. French carmaker Renault is all set to pull the wraps off its new premium SUV Captur in India on Monday, November 6.

The Captur launch event begins at 11:45 am, and we will bring you all the LIVE updates from the launch floor.

Renault Captur is a globally successful premium SUV sold in over 75 countries.

To be positioned above the Duster in India, the new Renault SUV has already started reaching showrooms of the company across the country.

In India, the new Captur will take on the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta.

Engine

Under the hood, the Captur get the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines as the Duster.

While the petrol mill can generate 104bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, the diesel engine churns out 108bhp at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1,750rpm. Both engines get a manual gearbox.

Renault could add automatic transmission to the Captur SUV at a later date. Renault Duster offers AMT and CVT options.

Design and features

As stated, the Captur is a premium offering from Renault and packs a slew of goodies. The Captur, which flaunts a dual-tone exterior, features full LED headlamp with LED DRLs, floating side indicators and a contrast roof.

Inside the cabin, Renault Captur gets dual-tone black-and-white interiors with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, a twin-pod instrument cluster, and a rear armrest with cup holders.

The top-end Platine Captur will feature gold-and-white inserts in the cabin and features like rain-sensing wipers. On the safety front, the Captur gets dual airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist as standard.

Dimensions

The Captur is 4,329 mm long, 1,813 mm wide, 1,619 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. The Captur SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm and a boot space of 392 litres, which can be expanded to 1,352 litres.

Bookings and price

The Captur is open for bookings across dealerships of Renault. Bookings can also be made through the company's website and the Renault Captur app.

The new SUV is expected to be priced at around Rs 12 lakh.

Stay tuned to get all pricing and other details of the new Captur. Updates coming soon.