French carmaker Renault is expected to launch its new SUV, Captur, in India this month. Now, ahead of its launch, the auto-maker has started dispatching the SUV to its dealerships across the country.

An image of the new Captur en route to a dealership has started doing the rounds on the internet, suggesting that the launch of the premium SUV could happen anytime soon. Although Renault has confirmed the launch of Captur, the company has not divulged the exact launch details. However, the preparations are well underway.

Captur is currently open for bookings in the country through the company website and the Renault Captur App. The model can also be booked at the dealerships of Renault for a down-payment of Rs 25,000. To be pitted against Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta, the new Captur is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Under the hood, Captur will be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines of Duster. While the petrol mill can generate 104bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, the diesel engine churns out 108bhp at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1,750rpm. Both the engines of Captur are likely to get a six-speed manual gearbox.

To be positioned above Duster in India, Captur measures 4,329 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width, 1,619 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. Captur will get LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRL, floating side indicators, and contrast roof.

Inside the cabin, Renault Captur will get dual-tone black and white interiors with features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, twin-pod instrument cluster, rear armrest with cup holders and many others.

Image: IAB