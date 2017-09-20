It is that time of the year when the auto industry in India sees hectic push by carmakers to woo customers with new launches and special-edition models as they cash in on the festive season.

With a lot happening at a frenzied pace, French carmaker Renault is capitalising on the opportunity. This festive season, Renault is bringing the Captur — a premium SUV — to rival Hyundai's Creta and Jeep's Compass, among others in its league.

The Captur — a flagship model of Renault — will be unveiled in the country on Friday, September 22. According to a CarandBike report, the soon-to-be-launched model will also be open for bookings from September 22, with a launch expected in the month of October.

The Captur that will drive into the country is the same as the Kaptur in Russia, which is based on the Duster platform, but with a different spelling. The India-spec Captur is expected to share the 1.5-litre K9k diesel engine with the Duster.

The mill in the Duster is offered in two states of tune — 89bhp and 108bhp. The Captur may get the 108bhp tune.

The mill will be mated to six-speed manual transmission while the automatic option may arrive later. Rumours say the company may also introduce the Captur with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The premium Renault SUV is expected to come with features such as full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, contrast roof, dual-tone interiors and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

The new SUV from Renault is expected to be positioned above the Duster in India. The Captur is expected to get a price tag starting from Rs 12 lakh.