The French carmaker Renault is all set to launch its new Captur premium SUV in India on November 6. Renault has started dispatching the model to the showrooms.

The Captur was unveiled in the country in September and is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company. The SUV can also be booked through the company website and Renault Captur App. To be pitted against the new Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta, the Renault Captur is based on the same platform as that of the Duster.

The Captur is a premium SUV of Renault designed as a crossover and will be positioned above Duster in India. The Captur measures 4,329 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width, 1,619 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. On the exterior, the Captur features LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRL, floating side indicators and contrast roof.

Inside the cabin, the Captur gets dual-tone black and white interiors with features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. It also sports twin-pod instrument cluster and rear armrest with cup holders among others. The safety of passengers in the Captur will be taken care of by dual airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist, which will come as standard across all the variants.

Under the hood, Captur will get a1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol engines that powers the Duster. While the petrol mill can generate 104bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, the diesel engine churns out 108bhp at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1,750rpm. Transmission in the upcoming SUV is likely to be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox in both petrol and diesel.

The Captur is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.