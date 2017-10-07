If you think onions can only spice up your dish or add flavours and taste, it is not all. There are number of other uses of onions you may not even know about.

Here are 7 surprising ways in which you can use your onions:

Reduces hair fall

Onion improves blood circulation and provides sufficient nourishment to the hair follicles. The anti-bacterial properties help in curing scalp infections that contributes in hair fall. Moreover, it contains the catalase enzyme, which acts as an anti-oxidant that helps in preventing premature greying of hair.

Get rid of paint smell

If you have newly painted your house and room fresheners are not doing the work. Just place some freshly cut slices of onion in a dish of water. Keep the dish in the newly painted room overnight and odours of paints will vanish.

Rust remover

Rust is common problem and often makes us feel that the object is of no use. Raw onion can do the trick. If you have a rusty knife that's lying around just plunge it into a large raw onion to remove the rust.

Acne Remover

The enzymes in the vegetable are very effective for removing acne. To treat acne, mix some crushed onion slices along with water and then apply it to the acne area. The components of the onion effectively remove the acnes.

Treats bee sting sore

If by any change you are being stung by a bee, you know how painful it is. To ease the soreness, all you need is to run an onion on your skin.

Treats minor burns

Minor burns can be treated with onions as it has antibacterial properties, it doesn't let the wound become infected. Rub a slice of onion on top of a burn to soothe the pain. You can also use the onion juice on the burns and rub it gently.

Preserve avocados

Avocados often go brown if you store them. To avoid that you can keep the avocados in a plastic airtight container with some red onion. Cut the onion into two halves, place one half in the container first, put the skin side up, and then place the avocado in the container. This will prevent it from browning.