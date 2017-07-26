Shah Rukh Khan is interested in working with Remo D'Souza but the superstar has to wait as the choreographer-turned-director will next work with Salman Khan.

SRK had recently revealed his desire to work with Remo, mentioning that he has been requesting the director to cast him for ABCD 3.

"I have been requesting Remo to select me for the film. I recently shot for a song with him and loved his choreography. I wish I had worked with him earlier," Mid-Day quoted Shah Rukh as saying on the sets of reality show Dance+.

However, Remo has decided to get Salman on board for his next dance film, apparently titled Dancing Dad. The movie will reportedly present Salman as the father of a child, and also show his dancing skills.

There were reports that the director had asked Salman to shed some weight, and look much fitter for the role. Reports had also said that Salman had approached Aamir Khan to get some tips on losing kilos in short time, like the latter had done for Dangal.

However, even Remo will have to wait to start shooting for his movie as Sallu bhai is currently busy with his Tiger Zinda Hai schedule. The actor will need to be in his current shape for the action movie, which is slated to be released on December 22. Hence, Remo's dance film will not go on floors before next year.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy promoting his movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. The romantic drama starring Anushka Sharma will present the two stars together for the third time. After the promos, the trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal has received positive response from the audience.