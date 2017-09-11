Monday, September 11, marks the 16th anniversary of the horrific Twin Towers attacks that killed 2,996 people and injured more than 6,000 others in New York, US.

On September 11, 2001, an American Airlines Boeing 767, Flight 11, crashed into the World Trade Center at around 8.45 am, killing hundreds of people. A few minutes later, another Boeing 767, United Airlines Flight 175, hit the south tower.

At around 9.37 am, American Airlines Flight 77 struck the west side of the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., killing the passengers on board and Pentagon workers. A fourth plane United Flight 93 crash-landed into a field in Pennsylvania killing everyone on board.

September 11 is now known as Patriot Day in the US and is officially observed as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Every year on this day, several events are held across the country to remember the victims of the terror attack, which is considered to be one of the worst terror attacks on the US soil.

On Friday, the White House released a statement in which the US President Donald Trump described the Twin Towers attack day as one of the most tragic days in American history.

"I call upon all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001," Trump said in a statement.

On the 16th anniversary of September 11 attacks, we take a look at photos of one of the deadliest attacks in the history that left the entire world in a shock.