Monday, September 11, marks the 16th anniversary of the horrific Twin Towers attacks that killed 2,996 people and injured more than 6,000 others in New York, US.
On September 11, 2001, an American Airlines Boeing 767, Flight 11, crashed into the World Trade Center at around 8.45 am, killing hundreds of people. A few minutes later, another Boeing 767, United Airlines Flight 175, hit the south tower.
At around 9.37 am, American Airlines Flight 77 struck the west side of the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., killing the passengers on board and Pentagon workers. A fourth plane United Flight 93 crash-landed into a field in Pennsylvania killing everyone on board.
September 11 is now known as Patriot Day in the US and is officially observed as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Every year on this day, several events are held across the country to remember the victims of the terror attack, which is considered to be one of the worst terror attacks on the US soil.
On Friday, the White House released a statement in which the US President Donald Trump described the Twin Towers attack day as one of the most tragic days in American history.
"I call upon all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001," Trump said in a statement.
On the 16th anniversary of September 11 attacks, we take a look at photos of one of the deadliest attacks in the history that left the entire world in a shock.
The second tower of the World Trade Center explodes into flames after being hit by a airplane, New York September 11, 2001 with the Brooklyn bridge in the foreground.Reuters
This series of photographs shows hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 as it approaches (upper L) and impacts the World Trade Center's south tower (L), bursting into flames and raining a hail of debris on lower Manhattan September 11, 2001. A gaping hole in the north tower (R) can be seen following a similar attack earlier in the day.Reuters
A group of firefighters walk near the remains of the destroyed World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001.Reuters
New York City firefighters and other emergency personnel battle building blaze after the World Trade Center buildings collapse September 11, 2001.Reuters
The remaining tower of New York's World Trade Center dissolves in a cloud of dust and debris soon after the towers were hit by hijacked airliners, September 11, 2001.Reuters
U.S. President George W. Bush listens as White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card informs him of a second plane hitting the World Trade Center while Bush was conducting a reading seminar at the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, in this September 11, 2001 file photo.Reuters
A television image of a body falling from one of the towers of New York's World Trade Center, following a fire caused when two hijacked airliners were crashed into the buildings, September 11, 2001.Reuters
A salesman in an electronics store in Mexico City watches the World Trade Center in New York City collapse September 11, 2001 in an alleged terrorist attack.Susana Gonzalez/Getty Images
Rescue workers sift through the wreckage of the World Trade Center September 13, 2001 in New York City, two days after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers, levelling them in an alleged terrorist attack.Mario Tama/Getty Images
Smoke billows from where the World Trade Center twin towers stood September 11, 2001 in New York City.Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Dennis Diaz, a member of Local 100 of the SEIU, looks over the Wall of Prayers September 13, 2001, at the entrance to Bellevue Hospital in New York City.Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images
A building stands in ruins at the World Trade Center after two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers September 11, 2001 in New York.Ron Agam/Getty Images
Firefighters walk towards one of the towers at the World Trade Center before it collapsed after a plane hit the building September 11, 2001 in New York City.Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images
People walk in the street in the area where the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a suspected terrorist attack.Mario Tama/Getty Images
A fiery blast rocks the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes September 11, 2001, in New York City.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after it was hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City.Robert Giroux/Getty Images
Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City.Fabina Sbina/ Hugh Zareasky/Getty Images
This image captured by a satellite on September 12, 2001 shows an area of white dust and smoke at the location where the 1,350-foot towers of the World Trade Center once stood in New York City. Terrorists slammed two hijacked airliners into the twin towers on September 11, killing some 3,000 people.Spaceimaging.com/Getty Images
The South Tower of the World Trade Center collapses in a cloud of dust September 11, 2001, after a hijacked airplane slammed into the structure in an alleged terrorist attack.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
An ambulance rushes toward the World Trade Center area after the twin towers collapsed after being struck by a commercial airliner in a suspected terrorist attack September 11, 2001, in New York City.Ezra Shaw/Getty Images