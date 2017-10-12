Remember the cute little girl Sneha from the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay? She is all grown up to be a beautiful and sexy women.

We have all seen her in cute and bubbly avatars in her TV shows and Southern and Hindi films, but the actress is now giving us a glimpse of her sensuous side with a recent steamy phootshoot.

Shriya Sharma, who is very active on social media, shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot on her Instagram. Her sensuous pictures will surely make your heart skip a beat. Take a look:

One has to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without a closure. There is no point in losing yourself by trying to fix, what's meant to be broken. #ShriyaSharma A post shared by Shriya Sharma (@shriyasharma9) on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

Unless they paying your bills, pay them no mind. #ShriyaSharma A post shared by Shriya Sharma (@shriyasharma9) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

You have to dream, before the dreams come true.! - Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam #shriyasharma A post shared by Shriya Sharma (@shriyasharma9) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, It's learning to dance in the rain! #ShriyaSharma #FavPicture Pc - @portrait_photographyyy A post shared by Shriya Sharma (@shriyasharma9) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

What's a Queen, without her King? Well, historically speaking.. More POWERFUL! #ShriyaSharma Pc - @portrait_photographyyy A post shared by Shriya Sharma (@shriyasharma9) on Jun 30, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

Everyone said I could be Anything.. So I tried becoming Sexy! #TryingANewLook #ShriyaSharma Pic credits - @portrait_photographyyy ?? A post shared by Shriya Sharma (@shriyasharma9) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Always classy, never trashy, and a little bit sassy. #ShriyaSharma #Wethair #MessyHairDontCareFeels A lot of pictures in this look coming up soon... Stay connected! Picture credits - @portrait_photographyyy A post shared by Shriya Sharma (@shriyasharma9) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

Shriya started working as a child actor at the age of three, and has completed 17 years in the industry.

The National Award-winner made her debut in Telugu as a lead actress with Gayakudu after spending 14 years in the industry.

So far, Shriya has had the opportunity to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

She was also featured in Hindi films like Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Knock Out and Chillar Party.

On the work front, if the recent reports are to be believed, Shriya Sharma might bag a role opposite Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv, who will be making his debut with the Tamil remake of the Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy.