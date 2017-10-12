Remember the cute little girl Sneha from the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay? She is all grown up to be a beautiful and sexy women.
We have all seen her in cute and bubbly avatars in her TV shows and Southern and Hindi films, but the actress is now giving us a glimpse of her sensuous side with a recent steamy phootshoot.
Shriya Sharma, who is very active on social media, shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot on her Instagram. Her sensuous pictures will surely make your heart skip a beat. Take a look:
"But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once, then I check it twice, oh! Ooh, look what you made me do Look what you made me do" #LatestFavouriteSong #TaylorSwift #lyricsonpoint
Shriya started working as a child actor at the age of three, and has completed 17 years in the industry.
The National Award-winner made her debut in Telugu as a lead actress with Gayakudu after spending 14 years in the industry.
So far, Shriya has had the opportunity to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.
She was also featured in Hindi films like Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Knock Out and Chillar Party.
On the work front, if the recent reports are to be believed, Shriya Sharma might bag a role opposite Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv, who will be making his debut with the Tamil remake of the Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy.