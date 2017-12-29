Remember the little girl Ayesha Kapur who played a deaf and blind girl in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Black? She has now grown up to be a sexy lass and an entrepreneur of Ayesha accessories and a literature fiend.

Ayesha played the role of Rani Mukerji as a child in Black (2005) when she was 9. She later took a break from movies to pursue her education. She is now 23 years old and currently studying Liberal Arts at the University of Columbia, New York.

#winterisback #lookingforwardtochristmas A post shared by Ayesha Kapur (@ayeshakapur) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

Ayesha played a crucial role in her debut film alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Her performance was lauded by both critics and audience for her portrayal of a deaf blind girl.

Ayesha in her earlier interview had spoken about how challenging the role was for her and how it was endearing for her to meet Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on the sets of the film.

"The first time I saw him, I asked Mr Bachchan if this was his first film too. Apparently, the whole set burst out laughing. He was very kind about it and gave me a signed copy of his biography the next day. I hadn't grown up watching Bollywood films and I was nine years old , after all (while shooting the film), so I was quite oblivious," she said.

"I loved the entire experience—I think the most challenging part was actually leaving. I fell so deeply in love with acting that it was difficult to just get back to my daily routine. It was an unbelievable experience and I am so grateful for it. I think the most challenging part of the acting experience was to get the eye movement (the rolling of the eyes) right. It took a lot of training," she added.

Many might not know that Ayesha is currently dating a guy named Adam Oberoi and seems to be happy in her relationship. She is quite active on social media platforms and keeps sharing her pictures from exotic getaways on her Instagram.

#bae #beach #beautiful A post shared by Ayesha Kapur (@ayeshakapur) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

While it has been many years since Ayesha is away from the silver screen, we hope she makes her comeback soon in Bollywood and entertain us with her acting prowess.