Reliance Jio is following up on its promise to keep giving extra benefits to millions of Jio Prime members, and the latest offer was unveiled on Tuesday. The new telco had announced that it would start giving flat discounts on some of its existing plans and offer extra data to users.

As a part of the recently-launched Happy New Year 2018 offer, Reliance Jio's revised plans of Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, and Rs 498 are currently up for grabs on Jio's official website and apps. Jio has carefully altered these plans to fit the needs of various customers.

If you're a Jio subscriber looking to get some discount on existing plans, Jio is giving Rs 50 off on Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499 plans. With the fresh discount, users get:

1GB data per day for 28 days at Rs 149 1GB data per day for 70 days at Rs 349 1GB data per day for 84 days at Rs 399 1GB data per day for 91 days at Rs 449

Besides these four new revised prices, Jio understands that some users benefit from extra data. Even though the telco offers extremely low data add-ons (0.15GB for Rs 19, 1.05GB for Rs 52 and 2.1GB for Rs 98), the new offer brings extra data on existing plans for no extra cost.

So if you choose any of the following plans, including Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 or Rs 498, you'll get 0.5GB extra per day free of charge. But the offer is limited only for the above-mentioned plans, and the details are below:

1.5GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 198 (Total data: 42GB) 1.5GB data per day for 70 days at Rs 398 (Total data: 105GB) 1.5GB data per day for 84 days at Rs 448 (Total data: 126GB) 1.5GB data per day for 91 days at Rs 498 (Total data: 136GB)

On all the prepaid plans, listed here or otherwise, Jio offers unlimited free calls to any network — local and STD. Customers also get free roaming, SMS, and access to a wide range of Jio apps, which will cover you with entertainment and payment solutions and more.

Jio hasn't mentioned any expiry date on these new offers, so it looks like they're here to stay. If there's any change, we'll update this article. Stay tuned.