You might be an Airtel, Vodafone, Idea or a BSNL user, but the launch of Reliance Jio last year clearly made you rethink your choices. The free 4G data and voice calls gave Jio the added advantage over its rivals in the telecom industry, forcing users to join this relatively new telco in large numbers.

More than 100 million users are actively using Jio's services and when the freebies end on March 31, there is a good retention rate for Jio. If you are still weighing your options to get the best prepaid plan and Jio's Prime Membership is making it difficult to make the switch to other carriers, here are best plans offered by incumbents to fend off Jio fever.

Before we get started, let's take a look at what Jio is offering once the Happy New Year offer ends:

Jio Prime Membership

Cost: Rs. 99 (one-time joining fee) + Rs. 303 monthly recharge.

What it gives: It's basically an extension of Jio's Happy New Year offer, where users get 1GB 4G LTE data every day for 28 days, free voice calls, national roaming at no cost, free SMS and access to Jio's full bouquet of entertainment and productive MyJio apps. The offer can only be availed if users join Jio Prime before March 31.

Moving on, let's see what the incumbents have to offer.

Airtel

Cost: Rs. 345 monthly recharge

What it gives: In a fierce step to counter Jio's offer, Airtel came up with the best one compared to any other carrier. For Rs. 345 a month, Airtel prepaid users get 28GB of 4G LTE data and unlimited calling for 28 days. The daily 1GB data is divided into half, so users get 500MB of data during the day between 6am and 12pm while another 500MB can be used from 12 midnight till 6 am.

If you wish to have more data, you can get 42GB for 28 days by paying Rs. 549. Recharges to avail these offers must be done before March 31.

BSNL

Cost: 339 monthly recharge

What it gives: BSNL launched several plans to attract users, but the Rs. 339 plan is of particular interest. With this tariff, users get unlimited calls within BSNL network and 2GB data for 28 days. Users also get 25 minutes off-net calls to any other network, post which calls will be charged at 25 paise per minute.

If you are a BSNL customer who owns a smartphone but haven't used the company's data services, you are entitled to get free 1GB data. This particular offer is not linked to any other plan and it can be availed as a standalone offer.

Vodafone

Cost: Rs. 342 monthly recharge

What it gives: Vodafone may be undergoing a merger with Idea, but it has quite an appealing offer. Under this tariff, users get 28GB data per month, with a limit of 1GB per day, and unlimited calls for 28 days.

Idea Cellular

Cost: Rs, 348 monthly recharge

What it gives: Idea is giving its best with this offer. For the monthly tariff, users get unlimited calling and 500MB data per day for 28 days.

Who wins?

By comparing all the plans, Reliance Jio's offer is the cheapest and has the most generous offering. If the quality of Jio's network concerns you, there's Airtel, which has the best offering. Vodafone, too, makes an appealing offer like Airtel, but our bet is Airtel takes away the crown in this comparison.