Reliance Jio is feeling the love on this Valentine's Day and what better way to express it than send bundles of love to its pals. The pals in this case are Vodafone, Airtel and Idea.

This was certainly an unexpected move, but it seems Jio wants to have some fun amid the slugfest that is keeping all the telcos busy. The rivalry between Reliance Jio and the incumbents hasn't been a secret, thanks to Jio's vocal approach in addressing issues. And, the Valentine's Day tweet sent out to these very rivals is filled with sarcasm.

Vodafone and Airtel are left speechless, at least that's what it seems like since none of those telcos has replied to Jio's tweet. It may be hard to top Jio's well-put sarcasm and the commendable spirit, but Idea seldom runs out of ideas.

Idea Cellular responded with a kind tweet in return.

@reliancejio Same to you! Nice to know that love is in the air today. @airtelindia @VodafoneIN — Idea Cellular (@ideacellular) February 14, 2017

It has been four hours since Jio tweeted the message and it has got a lot of attention. The active users of Twitter are sharing their responses to Jio's well-meaning sarcasm and decoding the tweet in a humorous fashion.

Reliance Jio's spat with the incumbents hasn't been an easy one, but the end users have benefited immensely. The call rates and data charges have dropped significantly ever since Jio extended its freebies giveaway till March 31. On the sidelines of this competition, rivals, especially Airtel, have been making serious efforts to put an end to Jio's offers.

As the customer poaching, courtroom feuds, neck deep competition continues, Jio has really gone out of its way to spread love. What do you make of Jio's love-filled Valentine's Day wish? Let us know in the comments section below.