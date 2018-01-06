Reliance Jio's popularity was on steroids a year ago. People simply couldn't get enough of the free 4G data offering for an extended period of time, which eventually lasted six long months. It's been a year since then, and disruption runs deep in Jio's veins.

After launching the "Happy New Year 2018" offer, the new telco is aiming to make it worthwhile for its users by giving them extra benefits. The move comes at a time when incumbents like Airtel and Idea are upping their game to change the prospect of 2018. Jio's aggressive start to the year is likely to make this competition benefitting for end-users.

Reliance Jio has knocked Rs 50 off some of its existing plans, which gives tough competition to rivals in the market. With this new offer, users can get 1GB data per day packs starting at Rs 149, which comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling, SMS and all the Jio benefits.

The discount also applies to other tariffs, including Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499. Now, users can recharge for Rs 349 and get 1GB 4G data per day for 70 days, or get extended validity of up to 84 days for Rs 399 and 91 days for Rs 449.

All plans get 1GB data per day along with unlimited calling, SMS, and access to MyJio apps.

If discounts aren't what you are after, and you'd rather benefit from having extra data, Reliance Jio has you covered. The telco is also offering an alternative of 50 percent more benefit on existing plans. Here's what you get:

With the recharge of Rs. 198, users now get 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, bringing the total to 42GB. With the recharge of Rs. 398, users get 1.5GB data per day for 70 days, bringing the total to 105GB. With the recharge of Rs. 448, users get 1.5GB data per day for 84 days, bringing the total to 126GB. With the recharge of Rs. 498, users get 1.5GB data per day for 91 days, bringing the total to 136GB.

With these plans, the per-GB rate works out to just Rs 4, which is currently the lowest in the industry.

Finally, Jio's flagship Rs 399 plan now gets 2 weeks of additional validity up to 84 days, which provides 20 percent more data to cover the extended period. It's worth mentioning that all these offers will be available January 9, 2018, onwards.

There's more...

While these plans certainly bring joy among some users who are due for a recharge this month, a company source has said this is just the first of many announcements to come. Going by Jio's history, this could be great for its users.