OnePlus 2 owners, using the Reliance Jio Jio SIM-card within their smartphones for free internet, had lots to cheer about recently, as the new Oxygen OS 3.5.5 update introduced the much-asked-for VoLTE functionality that offers free calling over the Jio LTE network. But now, going by latest reports, it seems that Jio users are the ones with maximum complaints with respect to network drops, post installation of the new update.

Going by recent posts on the official OnePlus forum, OnePlus 2 users (a majority of them Reliance Jio SIM-card users) have reported multiple bugs within the Oxygen OS 3.5.5 OTA update. A majority of reports point at network drops after installation of the firmware. The second most reported issue has been non reachability of LTE network after switching data connection to the second SIM-card.

Another reported issue is the problem of not being able to activate silent mode/vibration within the OnePlus 2 handset, after the latest Oxygen OS 3.5.5 firmware is installed.

However, users have also reported that after Wi-Fi was enabled, network drop issues were eliminated. These latest problems have seemingly been brought to light by both Indian as well as global users of OnePlus 2.

