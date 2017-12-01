Reliance Jio has changed its data war strategy against its competitors i.e. Vodafone and Bharti Airtel among others. The Indian telecom service provider has offered a special data pack for buyers of Xiaomi Redmi 5A that's dubbed as Desh Ka Smartphone.

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi 5A in India at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant and Rs 6,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. However, the 2GB RAM+16GB storage model will be available at Rs 4,999 for the first five million consumers and it will be exclusively sold on Flipkart, Xiaomi's Mi Store and Mi Homes starting December 7 at 12 pm onwards.

Interestingly, Reliance Jio has announced Rs 199 tariff plan for the users of Xiaomi Redmi 5A. The special pack offers unlimited data with a daily FUP of 1GB for 28 days, free voice calling facility, free SMS and Jio apps.

The Redmi 5A customers also can avail a cashback worth Rs 1,000 through 10 vouchers of Rs 100 denominations after one year by recharging Rs 199 for 12 months with the first recharge to be done between December 5, 2017, and November 30, 2018. So, the price of Redmi 5A is Rs 3,999 for those who avail cashback plan.

Major telecom service providers Vodafone and Airtel, too, have Rs 199 tariff plan but it offers only 1GB of 4G/3G data with unlimited local and STD calls for 28 days compared to Reliance Jio's 28GB of data (1GB per day for 28 days) for the same amount.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 5.0-inch IPC LCD HD display with 1,280x720p screen (294 ppi pixels density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 OS, a 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The device also has a13MP main camera with auto focus, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus, 5-element lens, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery.