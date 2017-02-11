Reliance Communications changed Indian telecom sector with its Reliance Jio 4G data offer, which was introduced a few months ago. The company has reduced daily data usage from 4GB limit to 1GB after the completion of three months Welcome Offer, which means Jio subscribers can use only 1GB data daily till March 31.

Keeping in mind the demand of movie buffs, who would need more data to watch their favourite films and videos, Reliance Jio has introduced a new feature to JioCinema called Smart Download. This feature allows users to schedule the download time between 2 am and 5 am as there is no data usage limit during this time of the wee hours. Downloading movies during this three hours will be free even after the Reliance starts charging for its Jio service.

In another development, new Reliance Jio subscribers will soon get 6-series mobile numbers if report by Telecomtalk is anything to go by. It has reported that the department of telecommunications (DoT) in Rajasthan, Assam and Tamil Nadu telecom zones have allotted new MSC codes in the 6-series mobile numbers to Reliance Jio.

"In consideration to the request of service providers, the undersigned is directed to convey approval of competent authority Sr DDG (AS) for allotment of MSC Codes," the department said.

DoT has allotted 60010-60019 MSC codes in Rajasthan, 60020-60029 MSC codes in Assam and 60030-60039 in Tamil Nadu to Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio has been in news ever since it offered free high-speed 4G data, HD voice call, HD video call, SMS, and Jio apps to Jio SIM users for three months as part of its welcome offer. The plan was extended to March 31 (1GB per day as against 4GB in Welcome Offer), and continue the benefit three months after that at just Rs 100.

