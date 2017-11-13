Reliance Jio wants to be everywhere, from affordable 4G data + voice bundles to attractive offers on new smartphones. It has now partnered with China's OPPO brand to bring lucrative data benefits to customers.

If you own an OPPO smartphones, there's a good chance you'll end up with free 4G data on Jio's network. The offer extends to some of the most popular smartphone models in OPPO's portfolio, and the amount of free data giveaway depends on which model you own.

"For OPPO, customer satisfaction and delivering the best experience has always been a key focus area. Through this association, we will be able to reach out to more consumers and help them experience technology at its best," Will Yang, OPPO India's brand director, said in a statement.

Which OPPO smartphones are eligible for Jio's additional data?

Here's the list of all the OPPO smartphones that will benefit from Jio's additional data.

OPPO F5, F3, F3 Plus and F1 Plus owners will get 100 GB additional 4G data. If you own one of the affordable devices, including OPPO F1s, A33F, A37F, A37Fw, A57 and A71, Jio is offering 60 GB worth additional 4G data for free.

So, how do you get the additional data?

Let's say you own one of the above-mentioned smartphones, and you're looking to redeem Jio's free data offer. That the 100 GB or 60 GB additional data won't be given to you in one go.

Eligible customers will get 10GB additional data at a time. So if you're eligible for 100GB data, you'll get it in 10 instalments, whereas those who are eligible for 60GB will get in six instalments. But that's not the catch.

Jio subscribers using eligible OPPO smartphones will need to recharge their prepaid number with Rs 309 or above in order to get the first instalment of the additional data. Then, every time you recharge for the same value or more, the next instalments will be unlocked.

The validity of the additional data will be the same as your base plan.

The final step...

Once you've successfully recharged for the said value, there's one final step. The additional data will be given to you in the form of a voucher within 48 hours. You'll need to manually activate it, and to do so you can follow the steps below:

Download MyJio app

app Open the app, and go to "My Vouchers"

Select "View Voucher"

Tap "Recharge", and choose "Recharge my number"

Confirm recharge when prompted

When you get a notification for "Successful Recharge", 10GB additional data will be added to your prepaid account.

You can finally catch up on those Netflix shows without looking for Wi-Fi, catch some entertainment on Jio Cinema or simply use it for extensive browsing on social media and downloads.