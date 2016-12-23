If you have been using Reliance Jio SIM card with your OnePlus 2 smartphone, here's some great news for you. The Chinese smartphone maker just released a software update to the device, bumping the OxygenOS version to 3.5.5. The biggest highlight of this update is the VoLTE integration in OnePlus 2 smartphones.

Until now, users of Jio network were only able to make free voice calls through Jio4GVoice app, which quite frankly is not as reliable as the VoLTE integrated feature in smartphones. Following the update, you can delete the Jio4GVoice app and start making calls directly from your phone's dialer.

But that's not the only feature worth looking out for in the OxygenOS 3.5.5 for OnePlus 2 smartphones. Users also get a redesigned interface, new features such as App Lock, Battery Saving Mode, Gaming Mode, new Alert Slider option and a new Volume Adjustment Bar. Several bugs have also been crushed to bring smooth performance to the device.

Since the important software update is being rolled out in a phased manner, you will get the OTA notification in a next few days. After which the task is pretty simple, grant permission to the software to download and install on the device.

In case you want to check manually, go to Settings > System Updates and select Check for Updates. If there are no updates available, it is best to wait for a day or two.

It is recommended you are connected to a secure Wi-Fi network before downloading the update, as it might push you closer to your data limits (unless of course you are using Jio and you really don't care). Make sure the battery is charged 60 percent and above for the software installation to complete successfully.