Established watchmakers have of late been showing a lot of interest in smartwatches, and Fossil is one of those popular watch brands. Now, the latest Fossil smartwatches will be sold through Reliance Digital stores, according to an official statement from the company.

Reliance Digital, the consumer electronics and durables arm of Reliance Retail, has announced an exclusive partnership with Fossil India to offer its "Wearable Tech" smartwatches in select Reliance Digital stores across India.

Until now, consumers could buy Fossil's watches only through multi-brand watch stores or at Fossil's own brand stores.

The Fossil smartwatch range will now be available at Reliance Digital Stores in the following places:

Phoenix Market City, Bengaluru

Ambi Mall, Gurugram

Shipra Mall, Ghaziabad

Axis Mall, Kolkata

A.S Rao Nagar, Hyderabad

Korum Mall, Mumbai

Phoenix Market City, Chennai

Fossil's current range of smartwatches comprises of 15 devices from the Gen 3 Smartwatch series, including the Q Venture and Q Explorist ranges for men and women.