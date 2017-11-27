Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe has been known to be her exact replica, but recently, she was officially introduced as a debutante at the 25th annual Bal des Debutantes in Paris on Saturday, November 25, where she dazzled, waltzing around with none other than Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.
Flaunting her signature beauty genes, the 18-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe resembled a real life princess in her gold ball gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture at the event at The Peninsula Paris hotel.
Her prince charming, aka the man who escorted her, happens to be a significant member of the Indian royalty, and also one of Prince William's polo buddies.
A member of India's national polo team, Singh, he shared with journalists that he had been taught by friends how to waltz, only a week prior to the event. His sister, the Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, also made her debut this season.
But for someone who has been considerably away from the spotlight, Ava's calmness and poise made her elegant bow to Singh, before they began a waltz, seem like a scene out of a fairytale.
The two danced to a number from the Oscar winning musical La La Land in a room full of 19 other debutantes. Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey was also one among them.
As for Reese herself, the 41-year-old Legally Blonde star was all awe, gazing at her daughter throughout the evening and taking pictures of her, while sitting next to her husband, Jim Toth.
While the lookalike daughter went for a long-sleeved number flowing into a full blown skirt, Reese kept it toned down in a simple black dress with a floral motif on the front. Yet somehow, the two managed to look like an identical pair of twins.
Ava, with nearly 5,00,000 Instagram followers, and also one of the only six young American women being introduced to society at the event, this year, isn't the only celebrity child to have been featured at the debutante ball.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis, Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sophia Rose Stallone and Larry David's daughter Romy David have also attended the gala. Even Lily Collins is a past debutante.