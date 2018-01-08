Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha has recalled a total of 23,897 units of its quarter-litre motorcycles -- FZ25 and Fazer 25 — in India to fix a problem with the head cover bolt of the models. The recall includes 21,640 units of FZ25 and 2,257 units of Fazer 25, which were manufactured from January 2017.

Also read: 2018 Bajaj Avenger India launch: All we know so far about new Avenger 220, 150 and 180

The customers of the affected models will be contacted by the company and the repair will be done free of cost. Yamaha maintains that there have been no reports of accidents or any other incidents related to the said issue. The owners of FZ25 and Fazer 25 can also contact the dealerships in their area to check if the models have been affected. Yamaha is said to be working closely with the dealerships of the company to fix the problem as soon as possible.

Yamaha FZ25

FZ25, the 250cc street fighter of Yamaha, is based on a newly-designed lightweight frame and packs a 249 cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single-cylinder unit. The engine is tuned to churn out 19bhp of power at 8,000rpm and maximum torque of 20Nm at 6,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed transmission and it is compliant with BS IV emission standards. Yamaha's 250cc street naked bike claims to deliver a mileage of 43 kmpl. The FZ25 features 'Blue Core' technology, which helps in improved performance including fuel efficiency, acceleration and environmental friendliness. The FZ25 employs 282mm front disc and 220mm rear disc and comes with a 14-litre fuel tank with plastic resin tank cover. The bike offers 160 mm of ground clearance and gets telescopic forks at the front while the rear features monoshock unit.

Yamaha Fazer 25

Fazer 25 is the full-faired model of the naked FZ25 and comes powered by a 249 cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single cylinder unit that does duty in FZ25.The new motorcycle has a kerb weight of 154 kg and offers fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. It claims to offer a mileage of 43kmpl.

The bike gets a telescopic front forks and monoshock unit in the rear, similar to the FZ25. The tourer motorcycle also shares 282mm disc brake at the front and 220mm disc on the rear. It runs on 11/80 R17 section tyre at the front and a meaty 140/70 R17 section rear tyre at the rear. It also features the same instrument cluster as that of FZ25. The Yamaha Fazer 25 misses out on ABS.