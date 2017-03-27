'Did I just open the wrong page?' could be the first thing that comes to your mind if you open the Instagram account of 47-year-old Zaklina.

The glamorous grandmother is known to her Instagram followers as Realfashionist. She has become an internet sensation and a style icon with over 198,000 followers on the photo sharing platform.

The fashion blogger is not shy of flaunting her athletic figure and wrinkle-free skin to the world. She might be decades senior to the young models, but her incredible body will definitely leave them jealous.

Chameleon ? via @luxury.ch #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #rememberstefan?? #NOfasterthanlife A post shared by @realfashionist on Sep 20, 2016 at 2:52am PDT

Many of her admirers, such as anya.anderss, asked Zaklina her beauty secrets. "What diet do you have as you are slim," asked another netizen to the Instagram star. Meanwhile, a social media user, ieva_baliunaite, said, "I can't believe it that you Are 47 years old ❤️❤️you are so beautiful."

Zaklina, who is originally from Serbia, is currently staying in Italy. According to her, she picked up her style statements by living in different countries, including Poland, Switzerland and France.

The glamorous grandmother tags her photo #grandmotherthatlovesfashion. "My main goal is to inspire women to wake up their wild side," she said.

She also uses #rememberstefan and #myangel. She had a son named Stefan, who passed away on Christmas eve last year in an accident in Belgrade, Serbia.

Apart from blogging, she loves to hang out with her 28-year-old daughter. The glamorous grandmother has shared snaps of her granddaughters on Instagram.