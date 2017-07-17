Manchester United take on Major League Soccer (MLS) side Real Salt Lake (RSL) in their second pre-season friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium, Utah on Monday, July 17.

The Red Devils began their preparations for the new season in the United States on a high when they crushed LA Galaxy 5-2 at the Star Hub center in California on July 15. While new signings Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof headlined the clash, it was Marcus Rashford who stole the show against the MLS side.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring for the side as early as in the second minute and doubled United's lead in the 20th minute. Marouane Fellaini made it 3-0 before the break.

Jose Mourinho made 11 changes to the side at the half-time, which led to Lukaku making his competitive debut for United. The £75m Belgian signing is expected to start against RSL and is likely to partner with Rashford -- a combination which the Portuguese tactician looks to maintain in the coming games.

While Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial added to the scoreline in the second half, Lukaku missed a couple of good chances to open his account for Michael Carrick-led United. However, Mourinho said he was "so happy" for the 24-year-old.

"He didn't score goals but he played better than the ones who [did] score goals. Target man, hold the ball well, good movement, not selfish, team player, very strong holding the ball and not losing, fast on the counter attack -- so happy," Mourinho said, as quoted by the ESPN.

Also, Chris Smalling's appearance against LA Galaxy came as a relief for United fans as there were speculations over his future with the club.

Mourinho is likely to continue experimenting against RSL, who won't pose a big threat to the Premier League giants despite beating LA Galaxy 6-2 in their last MLS outing on July 5.

With International Champions Cup matches coming up against Manchester City (July 20 in Houston), Real Madrid (July 23 in California) and Barcelona (July 26 in Washington), Mourinho's focus would be on testing the bench strength and getting the configuration right.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The club friendly between Manchester United and Real Salt Lake will begin at 8pm local time, 7:30am IST (Tuesday), 3am BST (Tuesday). Live streaming and TV schedule information below.