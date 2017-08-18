There is no rocket science involved when one talks about Real Madrid's desire to sign Manchester United's David De Gea. They came agonisingly close to securing a deal two years ago but it reportedly could not go through as the paperwork did not arrive before the transfer day deadline.

The Spanish giants have once again reignited interest in signing their long-term target De Gea from Manchester United. They might not have shown much interest in the summer so far, but with Real manager Zinedine Zidane satisfied with his attacking line, meaning they might not pursue striker Kylian Mbappe, De Gea to Real move is on.

Real Madrid are willing to spill the cash and are looking at strengthening their goalkeeper department. According to The Sun, Real are willing to offer around £46 million for one of the best goalkeepers in the world, who will walk into the starting XI.

It is no secret De Gea wants to make a move in the future to Real Madrid as players from Spain always wish to play for Real, who get the players they want.

However, it is not going to be any easy for Real to land the Spain international for a number of reasons. With just less than two weeks remaining for the transfer window to shut down, Manchester United will not be willing to sell as they will struggle to get a world-class replacement in turn.

Another reason would be a manager like Jose Mourinho, who is good at the transfer market and knows who to sell and buy.

This Manchester United team looks super strong and have emerged as one of the favourites for the Premier League, and selling the player will be a huge loss irrespective of the price. Mourinho has built this strong team with some quality signings and getting rid of De Gea at this point of time would be a setback.