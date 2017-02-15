Real Madrid, one of the favourites for the Champions League, will face Napoli in the prequarters of the Champions League on Wednesday. The match has all the ingredients of a classic encounter, and Real cannot afford to take it easy against Napoli especially the way their arch-rivals Barcelona were thumped 4-0 by PSG on Tuesday.

Barcelona suffer huge loss against PSG

The Spanish giants sit at the top of the La Liga, and looked good in the group stages, did not lose a single game in the Champions League. But they are aware that Napoli are a different team altogether, and Real players, despite their good form, have to take their game a notch higher against Napoli. Big players like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has recovered from a minor injury to be fit for the game, and Karim Benzema have to live up to the occasion.

With quality players in Real's camp, they can hurt Napoli badly if the Italian giants are also not upto the mark. Real have all their bases covered, though they will be without their Wales star forward Gareth Bale, who is recovering from an ankle surgery. This match, at home, is going to be important for Zinedine ZIdane's men as Real will hope not to concede a single goal on Wednesday. Giving away a home goal could lead to problems in the second leg when Napoli host Real.

Real coach Zidane is aware his team can cause problems to Napoli, who are also capable of the same.

"In a two-legged tie it's always important to not concede goals. At home the important thing is to keep a clean sheet. It's our message, but more importantly, I want to go out focussed on our own game. It's half of a knockout tie and tomorrow is the first game. We know we can cause them problems but they can cause us problems too. We're ready for the game," Real Madrid official website quoted Madrid as saying.

One of the most talked about things heading into this fixture has been Napoli's form in recent months. They have not lost a single game since their defeat to Juventus in October last year, which is an impressive feat. So Napoli players will head into the Bernabeu, knowing fully well that they can beat Real, and there is no reason to be fear the home team too.

Napoli, to be fair, pose a serious threat to Real, and with players like Dries Mertens, Lorezo Insigne and Marek Hamsik, the Italian side can create chaos in Real's defence. Coach Maurizio Sarri is clear – he wants to play attacking brand of football against Madrid as he knows that Zidane's men are the defending champions for a reason.

"We will field the most attacking line-up possible, as long as we keep enough balance and stamina to defend too. Determination and gall are indispensable here. We'd be running a risk anyway, so playing a timorous game would be counter-productive," Football Italia quoted Sarri as saying.

"We must have the wonderful madness to play our football regardless. We need to realise what level we're at against the top teams in the world. The team must think it's wonderful to come here and play against Real Madrid. It'll go the way it goes."

When to Watch Live

Real Madrid vs Napoli is set for 8.45pm CET (7.45pm GMT, 2.45pm ET, 1.15am IST) start. TV and Live Streaming information are as follows.

India: TV: Ten 1. Live Streaming: Ten Sports live and Ditto TV.

Spain: TV: BeIN Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Italy: TV: Premium Sport HD

USA: TV: Fox Sports 2. Live Streaming: Foxsoccer2go.

UK: TV: BT Sport 3. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

Germany: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go Germany.

Middle East, Canada: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.