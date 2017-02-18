With the Copa del Rey 2016-17 campaign coming to a shocking end for them, Real Madrid are focused on the next two trophies — the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. While Zinedine Zidane's men currently have the edge to clinch the former title, winning the latter may prove to be a bit difficult.

Nevertheless, with the aim of finishing the job at La Liga at the earliest, Real Madrid go into their 21st Spanish league game of the season on Saturday — against Espanyol.

At the moment, Zidane's Los Blancos are on top of the table with 49 points from 20 games, while Espanyol are ninth with 32 points from 22 matches. Barcelona and Sevilla are trying their best to steadily catch up with Real for the numero position on the table, but they haven't been successful as yet.

For Real, the biggest news is the return of Gareth Bale after injury. However, whether he will get any game time after missing months of football action owing to an ankle injury, remains to be seen.

Zidane has preferred resting Keylor Navas, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, with an eye towards the future matches, and it is going to be Alvaro Morata, who is likely to start up front for the Los Blancos on Saturday.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is available for the match.

Expected starting XI

Real Madrid: Casilla, Carvajal, Varane, Pepe, Marcelo, Kovacic, Kroos, Isco, Vazquez, Ronaldo, Morata.

Espanyol: Diego Lopez, Reyes, Duarte, David Lopez, Caricol, Fuego, Diop, Perez, Reyes, Jurado, Moreno.

Match schedule

Date: February 18

Time: 3:15 pm GMT (8:45 pm IST, 10:15 am EST)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV - Sony Six. Live streaming - Sony Liv.

UK: No telecast.

USA: TV - beIN Sports, Fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect.

SPAIN: TV - beIN La Liga. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect Espana.

FRANCE: TV - beIN Sports 2.

Live score: Twitter.